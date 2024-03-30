KOTA SAMARAHAN, March 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today gave the green light to the state government’s request to set up a Sarawak cancer centre here at a meeting with Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and other state ministers this afternoon.

He said the construction of the cancer centre to be sited near the Sarawak Heart Centre will begin as soon as possible.

“I agree with the construction whereby the state government will use its own funds first while the federal government will contribute funds later,” Anwar said in his speech before breaking of fast at Masjid Al-Muttaqin here.

The prime minister said Abang Johari, at the meeting, expressed his concerns with the rise of cancer cases in Sarawak with the cancer patients having to seek treatment in Kuala Lumpur at a high cost.

“He stressed the need to set up the cancer centre in Kota Samarahan,” he said, referring to Abang Johari.

Anwar added that this issue has long been brought up in the past, but due to technical and financial problems faced by the federal government, it has not been solved.

Anwar also said that the federal and state governments have also agreed for Sarawak to undertake the responsibility of building schools and clinics, especially in rural areas.

He said this is a new approach to speed up the construction of schools and clinics.

“If we use the existing and normal approach, it will take time and incur a high cost,” he said.

The prime minister said under the new approach, Sarawak will start the projects that will be jointly agreed to by the federal and state governments.

“So I said if the state government can start the projects at much lower costs and faster, I agree,” he said.

He said he has asked Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad to come with him to Kuching to attend the meeting.

Among those who attended the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.