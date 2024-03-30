KOTA BARU, March 30 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kelantan branch issued a warning to traders selling ‘colek’, a popular snack in the state normally served during Ramadan, not to raise prices arbitrarily.Its director Azman Ismail said that regular monitoring was carried out, especially at business premises that did not display price tags or mislead customers.He said that throughout this Ramadan, the state KPDN mobilised 142 enforcement officers to monitor the sale of colek so as not to commit offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.“Regular inspections are carried out through the ’Op Pantau’ to avoid colek sellers taking multiple profits,” he said.He said this to reporters after launching Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar and the MySaveFood@Ramadan 2024 programme at Tunjong Ramadan Bazaar, today.Azman said that the KPDN also monitored the sales activities at the Aidilfitri bazaars by going down to the locations that held the promotion so that they followed the rules set by the government.“As of today, no compound has been imposed, we only issued warnings and reprimands to the errant traders.“Through this effort, these traders cooperate well, including displaying price tags so as not to confuse customers,” he said. — Bernama