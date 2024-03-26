KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The adoption of the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) Resolution 2728 (2024) regarding Gaza, agreed upon on Monday, reflects the stance of the majority of the world’s population, demanding justice for the Palestinians and an end to their oppression.

In light of this, the Women’s Wing of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) hopes that the safety of the people in Gaza becomes the responsibility of the United Nations (UN) following the acceptance of the resolution, with the consideration of deploying peacekeeping forces.

PKR Women’s chief, Fadhlina Sidek, said that access to humanitarian aid, including food, clean water, as well as medical supplies and equipment, must be swiftly delivered to the millions of Gaza residents in need.

“The global community can no longer bear witness to bloodshed occurring before our eyes every day. Additionally, the inhumane actions committed by the Zionist regime, which blatantly violate international law and fundamental humanitarian principles, must be met with appropriate punishment. The regime’s leaders must be brought to justice,” she said in a statement today.

She also expressed gratitude to all Malaysians, especially the leadership under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for consistently voicing their stance on the Palestinian issue at the international stage.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the month of Ramadan. Fourteen countries voted in support of the resolution, presented by 10 temporary council members, while the United States abstained from voting. — Bernama

