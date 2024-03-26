PUTRAJAYA, March 26 ― Malaysia welcomes the adoption of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2278 (2024) on Gaza, demanding for an immediate ceasefire, unconditional release of all hostages and the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said Malaysia also called on the UNSC to ensure Israel fulfil its obligation under international law and to immediately end its atrocities against Palestinians.

Malaysia viewed the adoption of the resolution yesterday (March 25) as a significant breakthrough after the conflict in Gaza broke out more than five months ago.

“Malaysia has long called for the UNSC to fulfil its charter-mandated responsibility to protect Palestinians from Israel’s atrocities, which thus far has claimed the lives of more than 32,000 civilians,” said Wisma Putra.

The statement said the deliberate blockades imposed by Israel had caused catastrophic levels of food insecurity, with the risk of famine and malnutrition for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza

Malaysia remains committed to the Palestinian cause and will continue efforts, within its means and capabilities, for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as the admission of Palestine as a full Member of the United Nations, the statement added.

The UNSC passed a resolution demanding an “immediate cease-fire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable cease-fire.”

The resolution also demanded an “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs.”

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency in its report said as many as 14 countries voted in favour of the resolution, presented by 10 elected members of the Council while the United States abstained from voting.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023, with more than 32,333 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,694 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now in its 171st day, has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. ― Bernama