KANGAR, March 22 ― The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has channelled RM5,998,500 in “fitrah” aid to benefit 11,997 poor and destitute individuals.

MAIPs, in a statement today, said the aid will be distributed through five zones, namely the northern, southern, eastern, western and central zones.

“In the northern zone, it will involve RM1,028,000 for 2,056 recipients, southern zone (RM1,341,000 for 2,682 recipients), eastern zone (RM1,187,500 for 2,375 recipients), western zone (RM1,116,500 for 2,233 recipients) and central zone (RM1,325,500 for 2,651 recipients),” the statement read.

It said the symbolic presentation ceremony took place yesterday at Masjid Muhammadiyah Guar Gajah, Arau.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also MAIPs president, handed over the aid to representatives from the five zones. ― Bernama

