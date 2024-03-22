KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh today said the party will suspend a division leader from his movement accused of sexually assaulting a boy.

Akmal, who is also the Merlimau assemblyman, said the matter will be discuss in a meeting before Hari Raya.

“I have already brought this issue to the supreme council meeting earlier and we have agreed to bring this matter up in disciplinary action and will be brought up in the management meeting to see what the action will be and we ask for harsh and stern action to be taken, maybe we will suspend it first while waiting for the defence and prosecution and if he is to be proven guilty then we ask for very harsh action because we do not compromise on criminal issues.

“We can't suspend him today, we have to bring it to the management meeting, there is a process. So we will make a decision before this Hari Raya,” he told reporters at the sideline of Umno’s breaking of fast event, here.

If the member is found guilty, Akmal said he will file a motion to expel him from Umno.

On Monday, Mersing police chief Superintendent Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani confirmed that a junior leader in a local political party was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy in the district.

The suspect has also been remanded for the investigation.

