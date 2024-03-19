ALOR SETAR, March 19 — The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA), in collaboration with the Kedah state government, recorded RM11.6 billion in realised investments for the state in 2023.

In a statement today, NCIA, the development authority for the Northern Corridor Economic Region or NCER, said the realised investments have created over 3,400 job opportunities in 2023.

NCIA chief executive officer Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan attributed the success to close and continuous cooperation with stakeholders, including the federal government, the state government, and their agencies.

“The recorded investments comprised key sectors outlined in the NCER strategic development plan, namely manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, digital economy, and tourism.

“NCIA intends to leverage the strategic advantages of the NCER by collaborating with neighbouring countries such as Thailand via the Malaysia-Thailand Special Border Economic Zone (SBEZ) initiative,” he said.

Mohamad Haris said the cross-border advantages hold significant potential for attracting foreign investments and accelerating economic progress in the northern region.

Meanwhile, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the achieved value surpassed the initial target set by NCIA, which was RM8.8 billion.

This success served as an indicator of industry players’ confidence in Kedah’s future potential, he added. — Bernama