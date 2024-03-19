KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today conferred federal awards, medals and honours on 33 recipients in conjunction with the 2024 Federal Territory Day.

Also present at the investiture ceremony held at Istana Negara was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa were also present.

The recipients were led by Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh who received the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) which carries the title Datuk Seri.

Eight people received the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) which carries the title Datuk, including Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry secretary-general Ching Thoo Kim.

Other PMW recipients are head of General Surgery Department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital Dr Hanif Hussein and Federal Territories Department deputy director-general Ramlee Yatim.

In addition, eight individuals received the Darjah Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW), Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW) (five), Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) (five) and Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW) medal (six).

The recipients of KMW include Istana Negara legal adviser Zulharry Abdul Rashid. — Bernama