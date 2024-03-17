JOHOR BARU, March 17 — An 18-month-old boy was killed, believed to have been slit in the neck by his mother, in an incident at a residential area in Pasir Gudang here yesterday.

Johor police chief CP M. Kumar said the incident occurred at 1.30pm, and preliminary investigations found that the 32-year-old woman also sent a photo of the child covered in blood to her husband via WhatsApp.

“A knife believed to have been used to slit the victim’s neck was also seized at the scene,” he said in a statement.

He said the victim’s body was taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for an autopsy and the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and a remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be made today.

In a separate case, Kumar said five local men aged between 35 and 48 have been detained to assist in the investigation following the discovery of the body of a 61-year-old man.

He said the victim, with slash wounds across various parts of his body, was discovered at 10.50am in Taman Rinting, Masai yesterday.

“The police also seized several belongings of the victim and collected sample swabs at the scene for further investigation,” he said, adding that all the suspects have previous criminal and drug records.

The victim’s body was taken to HSI for a post mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama