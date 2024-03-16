JOHOR BARU, March 16 — A total of 155 commercial crime cases with losses amounting to RM3.9 million have been recorded in Johor from March 1 until yesterday, stated Johor police chief CP M Kumar.

He highlighted that this marks an increase compared to the 137 cases with losses amounting to RM4.3 million recorded during the same period last year.

The majority of cases were fraud, comprising 123 cases or 79 per cent, thus recording the highest losses of over RM3.4 million, accounting for 87 per cent of the total losses reported this year, he added.

“These fraud cases include online purchase scams (32 cases), non-existent investments (18 cases), online impersonation or phone scams (18 cases), bogus loans (16 cases), and other types of fraud (39 cases),” he said in a statement today.

M. Kumar emphasised that the police consistently conduct awareness campaigns on commercial crimes across all contingents, utilising both face-to-face interactions and social media platforms.

He advised the public to be more vigilant of current trends in commercial crimes to avoid falling victim and encouraged people to arm themselves with knowledge about online commercial crime modus operandi through the official accounts of JSJK @cybercrimealert and @JSJK PDRM on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

“Please use the CCID infoline and ‘semak mule’ service before making any payments,” he advised. — Bernama

