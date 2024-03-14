PUTRAJAYA, March 14 — The National Security Council (MKN) will conduct a helicopter landing exercise at the landing points of Bangunan Perdana Putra and Seri Perdana Complex here, for two days starting tomorrow.

MKN, in a statement today, said that the exercise will take place from 9am to 1pm on Friday, while on Saturday, the exercise will start at 4pm and last until 1am (Sunday).

The training session will involve two helicopters from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), two from Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), one from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and one from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

The exercise demonstrates close cooperation between RMAF, PDRM, MMEA, JBPM, as well as the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), Ministry of Health (KKM), Chief Government Security Officer Office (CGSO), Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Putrajaya Corporation (PPj), and Sapura Research Sdn Bhd.

Advertisement

“The main purpose of this landing exercise is to test the landing sites at the Seri Perdana Complex and Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, as well as to assess the security readiness level at both landing sites,” the statement said.

According to MKN, the landing exercise is expected to serve as the best medium for enhancing Risk Management Plans and Emergency Response Plans at both buildings.

“The public is urged not to be alarmed or worried by the presence of the helicopters during the exercise,” the statement added. — Bernama

Advertisement