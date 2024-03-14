PUTRAJAYA, March 14 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today announced the appointments of Shaharrudy Othman and Khairul Halimin Abdul Halim as its deputy chief executive officers (DCEOs), effective tomorrow.

Shaharrudy has been appointed as the DCEO (Taxation Operations) to replace Datuk Wan Ramiza Wan Ghazali who is now assuming the post of DCEO (Policy).

Meanwhile, Khairul Halimin has been appointed as DCEO (Management) replacing Datuk Hisham Rusli who is now holding the portfolio of DCEO (Compliance), IRB said in a statement.

For enquiries and feedback, please contact Hasil Contact Centre (HCC) at 03-8911 1000/603-8911 1000; HASiL Live Chat; or fill in the feedback form at IRB official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/Public/. — Bernama

