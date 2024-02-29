PUTRAJAYA, Feb 29 — Individual and non-individual taxpayers can submit their Tax Return Form (BN) for the Year of Assessment 2023 through e-Filing starting tomorrow (March 1), according to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

In a statement today, the IRB advised taxpayers to use the e-Filing service through the MyTax portal at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my or through the HASiL official portal at https://www.hasil.gov.my.

According to the statement, tax agents are encouraged to use the Tax Agent e-filing System (TAeF) service at https://taef.hasil.gov.my/ to submit BN.

The statement also said that registered taxpayers accessing MyTax for the first time should activate their Individual Digital Certificate by generating it through the MyTax Portal > Select Identification Type > Identification Number > Submit and select e-KYC (smartphone) or e-CP55D (computer/laptop/smartphone).

More information regarding the BN e-Filing programme for Year of Assessment 2024 can be obtained on the IRB official portal or by clicking on the links https://www.hasil.gov.my/media/5u5aympa/program-memfail-borang-nyata-tahun-2024.pdf (Malay version) and https://www.hasil.gov.my/media/fw2jk2fd/rf-filing-programme-for-the-year-2024.pdf (English version). — Bernama