KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― Issues related to the death of migrants at detention centres, the journalists’ code of ethics and the status of the rare earth export ban will be among the focus of today's Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper posted on the Parliament’s official website, Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) will ask the Home Minister about a new Human Rights Watch (HRW) report which has criticised the government over the treatment of migrants in detention centres that were claimed to be overcrowded, in addition to deaths involving vulnerable groups at the centres.

Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) will ask the Minister of Communications to explain the rationale behind the formulation of the new Journalists’ Code of Ethics announced on February 20, considering the implications for media freedom and the framework for comprehensive media regulation.

At the same session, Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timor) will ask the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to clarify the status of the ban on rare earth exports during the transition of technology for its processing and downstream industries development as a measure to optimise the exchange rate for such exports.

Meanwhile, during the question and answer session, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) will ask the Minister of Finance to state whether government statutory bodies or non-statutory bodies are allowed to invest in options, private equity and foreign exchange.

After the session, the meeting will continue with the winding up session for the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address from the relevant ministries.

The tabling and debates on Bills and other government matters will be held from March 18 to 27.

The First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament takes place over 19 days, with 160 MPs debating the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address at the Dewan Rakyat sitting from February 27 to March 7. ― Bernama