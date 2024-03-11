IPOH, March 11 — The Perak government, through the Ipoh City Council (MBI) has launched the Traffic and Infrastructure Management Master Plan 2023-2033 to ensure smooth traffic flow in six city zones here.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said there is a need for an efficient traffic management system in response to the rapid increase in vehicles in Ipoh.

She said the plan focuses on specific zones, namely Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah (Zone A); Jalan Raja Dihilir (Zone B); Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah (Zone C); Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab (Zone D); Jalan Raja Musa Aziz/Jalan Raja Ashman Shah (Zone E) and Jalan Sultan Iskandar Shah/Ipoh old town area (Zone E).

Sandrea was speaking to newsmen after launching the Ipoh Landscape Master Plan 2023-2035, the Traffic and Infrastructure Management Master Plan 2023-2033, IpohGo Application, MBI Corporate Video and Ipoh Tourism Video at the Ipoh Convention Centre (ICC) here today.

She said microscopic and macroscopic studies, along with written reports and three-dimensional simulation model reports, were conducted to assess improvements more realistically.

“For example, the effectiveness of traffic on Jalan Tambun has successfully addressed traffic congestion issues in an integrated manner compared to before. We changed the signal lights to a single-direction lane with a U-turn at another location.

“The study also includes pedestrian and bicycle lanes with a green concept, proposals for urban parking needs, including improvements to public transportation options,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sandrea said that the state government is ready to discuss with the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) regarding the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672).

“We have had preliminary discussions with KPKT regarding this matter, and Perak is always open to the ministry’s intention to implement it,” she said.

Act 672 is intended to ensure the uniformity of laws governing the control and supervision of matters related to solid waste management and public cleansing for greater efficiency, sustainability and effectiveness and also to boost the circular economy. — Bernama