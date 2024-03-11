PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — The motorcycle inspection zone of the Immigration, Customs, and Quarantine Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor have returned to normal operations after technical problems and M-Bike system configuration work were completed.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said in a statement that round-the-clock monitoring would be implemented to ensure that the motorcycle inspection zone runs smoothly, especially during peak hours, to ensure that system disruptions did not recur.

“We are committed to improve our existing systems and work processes continuously to ensure the smooth movement at our entry points between Malaysia and Singapore,” he said, as he expressed his gratitude towards the high commitment shown by senior officials of the Home Ministry, the Johor Immigration Department and the system maintenance company in the restoration of operations.

“We also thank Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi for his support and concern in tackling this issue,” he added.

Advertisement

Ruslin was reported to have said last week that the extraordinary congestion outside the motorcycle zone at both buildings were due to disruptions to the M-Bike system. — Bernama

Advertisement