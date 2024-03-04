JOHOR BARU, March 4 — The unusual congestion occurring at the Motorcycle Zones of the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex (ICQ) Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex here is due to the problem of the M-Bike system disruption in both incoming and outgoing motorcycle zone inspection routes.

Immigration Malaysia director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the system disruption occurred due to the system configuration work being carried out by the new operating company that was appointed from February 29.

“The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) has taken note of the unusual congestion that is occurring at the ICQ Motorcycle zones of Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, Johor.

“The operating company and JIM are taking drastic action to overcome this disruption and it is expected to be overcome soon,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He said that in order to overcome the problem of congestion on the motorcycle routes, JIM has taken immediate action by activating the manual counters to the maximum to allow inspections in the Motorcycle Zone to be done manually until the issue of system disruption is fixed.

He said JIM is committed to doing its best to ensure that this problem of disruption can be remedied as soon as possible while denying the viral news about the alleged termination of M-Bike’s contract due to orders from “higher ups”.

“JIM denies the viral news, the previous operating company’s contract has expired and the appointment of a new operating company has been implemented in accordance with the financial procedures in force.

Advertisement

“Therefore, the public is urged not to make speculations that could cause confusion,” he said. — Bernama