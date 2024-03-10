JERTIH, March 10 — The Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) today successfully relocated a wild elephant in an operation in Kampung Dendong near Tembila here.

Its director, Loo Kean Seong said the male elephant was captured on March 7 after a four-day effort, initiated following complaints from residents about the animal trespassing in the plantation areas.

“The operation to relocate the elephant to a new habitat took about five hours and involved 22 Perhilitan personnel from Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor.

“Two decoy elephants, Suria and Indah from Sungai Deka Elephant Conservation Centre, were utilised in the operation to lure the wild elephant, weighing two tonnes, onto the lorry,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Loo advised the public to exercise caution and vigilance when encountering wildlife and to promptly report any sightings to the authorities for further action. — Bernama

