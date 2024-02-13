IPOH, Feb 13 — After a year of living on edge until the tiger trap sprang shut on February 10, Kampung Ulu Kuang is again stalked by yet another sighting.

The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) confirmed this today after receiving a complaint on its presence in Chemor here on February 11.

Its director, Yusoff Shariff said the complaint was made yesterday (February 12) based on the discovery of pugmarks of a wild animal in an orchard belonging to one of the villagers.

“We installed a camera trap in a location that is thought to be the tiger’s exit and entry route from the Bukit Kinta Forest Reserve to the village.

“We hope the residents will be vigilant and not act provocatively towards the animal if they come across it,” he told Bernama today, adding that the pugmarks led to the predatory animal being identified as an adult tiger weighing about 120 kilogrammes.

“We estimate the weight and age based on the discovery of the footprints,” he said.

Kampung Kuang villagers have long been living in the shadow of a 156-kg male tiger dubbed ‘Yop Kuang’ until the neighbourhood’s spectre was finally captured in a Perhilitan trap laid in the village.

However, the presence of a new tiger was also re-affirmed by one of the villagers, Mohamed Khairi Shafiei, 63, who claimed that the predator crossed the road about seven metres in front of his car at around 7pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, the head of Kampung Ulu Kuang, Hamdan Ishak, 57, admitted that the big cat has indeed come back to haunt the villagers after the discovery of the tiger pugmarks.

He has warned his villagers to limit outdoor activities, especially after dark.

“Originally, we were relieved after Perhilitan captured ‘Yop Kuang’, which has spooked us here for the past year. But I never thought there would be another one.

“We are seized by fear once again. So, I hope Perhilitan can take speedy action to ensure that this (latest) tiger can be caught,” he sighed. — Bernama