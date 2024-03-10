KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The body of a man, believed to be local, was found stuck in a water pipe in Sungai Klang, near the Bukit Tandang cemetery, Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that the police received information about the discovery at 9am.

“The body, fully clothed, was found lying face down, and no identification was found with the victim.

“The examination found that there were injuries on the forehead, abrasion wounds on both hands and bruises on the left side of the victim,” he said, in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said that no weapons were found at the scene, and thus far no elements of crime have been detected.

The case is being investigated as sudden death, and the post-mortem will be carried out at Serdang Hospital today, to identify the cause of death, he said. — Bernama

