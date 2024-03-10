PONTIAN, March 10 — The Johor State Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) is set to refurbish 280 houses in the state this year, with an allocation of RM7 million to provide comfort to the occupants.

Its chief executive officer, Nasri Ali, said that each state constituency will be allotted five houses for refurbishment, with each house having a maximum estimated allocation of RM18,000 for the work.

He said the determination of the beneficiaries, primarily from the asnaf group, would involve three parties, namely, the state assemblyman, the district office and MAINJ.

“This provision is funded by the zakat payments made by Muslims in the state, and MAINJ acts as an intermediary to redistribute these funds to the needy, including tithe recipients and others in similar circumstances.

“This approach aims to reassure zakat payers by ensuring transparency in the allocation of funds, including for this house repair and renovation programme,” he told reporters following the launch of the programme by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi at Kampung Sungai Kuali, Serkat here today.

In addition, he said MAINJ has allocated RM8 million this year for constructing houses, with a maximum limit of RM65,000 per house, intended for the asnaf group and individuals in need, including those affected by disasters.

“We (MAINJ) are responsible for ensuring that zakat contributions are used wisely to help the needy, covering their essential needs like health and education,” he added. — Bernama

