KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended a small token of assistance to popular 1990s singer Shahrin Salehuddin, who is now wheelchair-bound after suffering his fourth stroke recently.

His political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi conveyed the donation on the prime minister’s behalf when he paid a visit to Shahrin, who is better known by his stage name Sheqal, which will be used for his medical and daily needs, Anwar posted on Facebook today.

“I hope he will remain strong and continue to spend time with his beloved family,” he wrote, and shared a photo of Ahmad Farhan visiting Sheqal at his residence.

Sheqal had been reported to have been admitted to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban and is now recuperating at home. — Bernama