JEMPOL, March 9 — Five hikers, three siblings and two friends, who were reported missing in Bukit Penarikan, Bahau near here were found at around 2.50pm today.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the police received a report at 1.50pm about a group of four women and one man who went missing after starting their hike at 8am.

Six police personnel and seven firefighters were sent to the location to assist in searching for the hikers, aged 14 to 21.

Advertisement

“The hikers were all found safe and without injury,” he said in a statement here tonight, adding that the search ended at 3.15pm and all the hikers were allowed to go home. — Bernama

Advertisement