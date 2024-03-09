SINGAPORE, March 9 — Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was conferred the Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Distinguished Service Order) by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam here Thursday.

Acryl Sani, who is also Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB) chairman, was conferred the award in recognition of his role in strengthening the close bilateral relations between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

SPF said his leadership of the PDRM has enhanced the safety and security of both countries by countering the threats of terrorism, drugs and transnational crime.

“Under Tan Sri Acryl’s leadership, the collaboration between the PDRM and the SPF was substantially strengthened. Both forces enhanced cooperation in the areas of investigation, information and intelligence exchanges, as well as capacity building,” it said in a Facebook post today.

Singapore’s Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck said: “We will continue to work closely with the Royal Malaysia Police to combat transnational crime and overcome new and emerging security challenges.”

While here, Acryl Sani also made courtesy calls on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Hoong. — Bernama

