KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Perlis shut down its last betting 4D outlet on Wednesday to become the latest state that has phased out gambling under Perikatan Nasional (PN) rule.

The Da Ma Cai shop was located in Padang Besar, about 57km southwest of Thailand’s Hat Yai. Perlis had six lottery outlets previously, but they had stopped operations between July and October last year after the state government said it would not renew operating licences for betting outlets, the New Straits Times reported.

Perlis State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Fakhrul Anwar Ismail was quoted as saying the state government viewed the move as necessary for “social harmony” even as it would have to forego an annual sum of RM2,544 of revenue from the operating licences.

“The state government’s main consideration is social harmony, and in the public’s interest, the state government is willing to sacrifice the annual revenue of RM2,544 paid to MPKP,” he said in a news report in June last year.

Perlis became the fourth state under a PAS-led administration to stop issuing licences for gaming outlets after Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

Since January 2023, Kedah has shut down all its 45 gaming outlets, while Kelantan and Terengganu have imposed the ban since 1990 and 2020, respectively, the paper reported.