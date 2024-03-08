LUMUT, March 8 — Two cousins were charged at the Seri Manjung Magistrates’ Court here today with the murder of a Manjung Municipal Council employee, last month.

M. Saravanan, 43, a car washer, and his unemployed cousin, M. Thamilselvan, 48, nodded in understanding after the charges against them were read out by an interpreter, before Magistrate T. Kavita.

No plea was recorded from the two accused, as the case of murder was under the purview of the High Court.

The two are charged with murdering M. Segar, 45, at a house in Taman Biru, Ayer Tawar, in Manjung district, between 5am and 9pm on February 10 this year, and the charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for the mandatory death penalty if convicted.

The court set April 18 for mention and submission of chemical and forensic reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Hairol Jemain appeared for the prosecution, while both accused were represented by lawyer, R.R. Segaran. — Bernama

