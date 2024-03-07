KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) awarded posthumous promotions to three of its personnel who died while on duty at a brief ceremony at RMAF’s headquarters at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

RMAF Public Relations Division in a statement informed that the three members, the late Major Mohamad Izham Ibrahim, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, the late Captain Mohamad Affendi Bustamy to the rank of Major and the late Air Corporal Mohd Syuib Bidin to the rank of Air Sergeant.

According to the statement, the awards were presented by RMAF Chief, General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, to the widows of the three personnel, together with a death benefit check from the Malaysian Armed Forces group takaful scheme (STBATM).

Also present were Assistant Chief of Staff (Operations and Strategy) Major General Datuk Saharuddin Mansor and Assistant Chief of Staff (Planning and Development) Major General Datuk Muhammad Tarminzi Mustapha.

For the record, Mohamad Izham died in a road accident along Jalan Kampung Melayu, Subang, near here while returning home from duty on June 12.

“Throughout his 23 years of service in the RMAF, he served as a helicopter pilot in several aviation squadrons, as well as a flight instructor at the Air Force Institute of Aviation 2 and Deputy Head of the Multi-Purpose Helicopter Acquisition Project Team at Air Force Headquarters,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Affendi, who was a pilot with the No. 6 Squadron, was killed in a Hawk 108 aircraft accident at Butterworth Air Base on November 16, 2021, while Mohd Syuib was killed in an armed shooting and bomb detonation training at the Syed Sirajuddin Camp Shooting Range in Gemas last June.

“These awards are a token of appreciation from the RMAF to its personnel who have passed away, expressing its concern and responsibility towards the welfare of its personnel, including the families of officers and members who have passed away,” added the statement. — Bernama