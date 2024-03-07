KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — There is a decrease in the percentage of students who have not mastered 3M (reading, writing and counting) skills, the Education Ministry said.

In a parliamentary written reply yesterday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry’s screening showed that the percentage of Year Two to Year Six students who have yet to master 3M skills has dropped to 5.65 per cent from 7.75 at the of 2022.

“The decrease in the percentage of students who have not mastered 3M skills is the result of various strategies and interventions that have been implemented by the Education Ministry to help students in all primary schools master these basic 3M skills.

“Among the programmes implemented are the Special Rehabilitation Programme, Curriculum Empowerment Implementation Programme, the Guidance Module and the Primary School Literacy and Numeracy Programme,” Fadhlina said.

She was responding to PAS Jerai MP Sabri Azit who asked the government about the illiteracy rate post-Covid-19 pandemic period.

She added that the Education Ministry is aware that the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted student learning when they were unable to attend face-to-face classes.

