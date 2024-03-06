KUCHING, March 6 — Sarawak, under the capable leadership of The Right Honourable Premier, has implemented strategies and new initiatives under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) to achieve prosperity, inclusivity and sustainability, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, also the Minister for International Trade and Investment (Mintred), said this in his address for the ‘Mintred Appreciation Dinner 2024’ on Monday.

“These initiatives include digital economy, hydrogen economy, green economy such as carbon capture utilisation and storage, biomass, sustainable fuel as well as carbon trading.

“All these new initiatives would not have been fully-realised without a strong team spirit, dedication and commitment from all of us,” he said at the event held in the Riverside Majestic Hotel Puteri Wing here.

Awang Tengah also commended Mintred for having worked as a united and diligent team out to contribute to the success of the Sarawak civil service.

He emphasised the value of teamwork and the significance of collective commitment, support and collaboration for an agile and efficient workplace.

“I am pleased to see that Mintred has implemented many programmes to support the socio-development agenda of Sarawak.

“It is not enough to merely implement the programmes. We must monitor the progress, evaluate the impact and make necessary adjustments.

“I remind that the programmes initiated by the ministry must be impactful to achieve goal of PCDS 2030”, he said.

He proceeded to underscore the imperative for civil servants to stay informed about the latest global developments, including advancements in technology, digitalisation, and innovative solutions.

“We, as civil servants, must keep abreast with the latest global development and trends, such as new technology, digitalisation and other innovative solutions.

“Sarawak is blessed with a wealth of untapped potential and abundant natural resources. In 2023, the state recorded total investments of RM21.4 billion.

“The manufacturing sector contributed 62 per cent to the total investment, followed by the primary sector and services sector. This achievement shows that Sarawak is still a preferred investment destination.

“We must continue to work strategically with our stakeholders and partners to attract more high-quality investment to the state”, said Awang Tengah. — The Borneo Post