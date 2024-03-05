SHAH ALAM, March 5 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will focus on strengthening urban farming efforts as one of its main priorities to cultivate a new generation of entrepreneurs in the agriculture and food sector.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the ministry would utilise a portion of the RM1 billion allocation recently announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to plan measures for creating successful new entrepreneurs in “urban farming” through the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices.

“From that RM1 billion fund, the ministry, through Agrobank, has been allocated RM300 million to implement efforts to nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs, and we will use part of it to empower urban farming to encourage broader community involvement.

“Urban farming is widely practised in other countries, such as Singapore, and with various facilities provided by the government, including the RM1 billion allocation under the Madani Community Fund, we should encourage more people to engage in this type of farming,” he told reporters after the Agrobank 2024 scholarship fund presentation ceremony here today.

“On March 2, Anwar, who is also finance minister, announced an allocation of RM1 billion during the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 (KEB 2024) to cultivate a new generation of Bumiputera entrepreneurs in high-growth areas to be managed by Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs).

According to the prime minister, the fund aligns with the intentions and proposals put forth during the congress, including the establishment of a Bumiputera Transformation Acceleration Fund.

Earlier, Mohamad, accompanied by Agrobank President and chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin, presented school equipment aid to 200 students from around the Klang Valley, with a total value of RM30,000.

Mohamad, who is also Kota Raja MP, hopes that the aid can continue in the future to help alleviate the burden on parents as the new school session approaches. — Bernama