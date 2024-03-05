KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — British Airways will be recommencing its connection to Kuala Lumpur in November this year, further demonstrating the airline’s commitment to expanding its network to Asia post-pandemic.

In a statement today, the carrier said it would operate daily flights between the Malaysian capital city and London Heathrow on a Boeing B787-9 aircraft.

It said the resumption was part of its various modernisation initiatives being rolled out in the airline’s £7 billion (RM42 billion) transformation plan over the next two years, including a new website, free onboard messaging, and new short-haul seats.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, in its official Instagram account, said that British Airways was greeted last at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA 1) in 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry said the resumption of British Airways direct flights between London and Kuala Lumpur reflects the growing linkages between the United Kingdom (UK) and Malaysia.

“This includes approximately £6 billion in our bilateral trade and the immense growth potential when the UK completes the ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) later this year,” she told Bernama.

She said the direct flights will also improve connectivity, which will be much welcomed by students, professionals, and holidaymakers travelling between the two countries.

“I would like to thank the government of Malaysia, British Airways, and everyone involved in making this possible,” she added. — Bernama