KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines, has just unveiled the first six destinations of its new Embraer E-190-E2 fleet that will fly to, starting in May 2024. The first of the nine planes on order will be delivered from Brazil in April 2024, and the revenue service will start the month after.

The airline will be flying to the following cities with the Embraer E190-E2:

Malaysia:

* Kuantan

* Miri

* Sibu (new)

Thailand:

* Hat Yai

* Krabi

* Koh Samui (new)

According to Scoot, the new aircraft will allow the airline to offer more direct connections to and from Singapore while strengthening the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s reach to non-metro cities across Asean. Passengers can connect within the SIA network, which includes Singapore Airlines and Scoot, seamlessly with minimal disruptions for the passengers transferring from one flight to another.

The first E2, nicknamed Explorer 3.0, is expected to arrive in Singapore in April 2024. Explorer 3.0 will take over Scoot’s existing flights to Krabi and Hat Yai from 7 May 2024, increasing flight frequencies to both destinations from 7 times to 10 times weekly. Currently, these flights are flown with the Airbus A320 planes.

Scoot will be receiving the second plan also in the same month, and the second plane will allow Scoot to operate to four additional cities – Koh Samui, Kuantan, Miri, and Sibu. Scoot will increase its frequency to Kuantan and Miri from three to four flights weekly, and launch the Sibu route with a thrice-weekly schedule. The Sibu route will be beginning on 5 June 2024.

All Scoot Embraer E190-E2 will have 112 seats in a single-class configuration arranged in a 2-2 layout, with a seat pitch (distance between two seats) of about 29 inches. You can check out the seating chart here.

“We are delighted to unveil the first six destinations to be helmed by our new Embraer E190-E2s to cities in Malaysia and Thailand, including two exciting new additions to our network. This marks a new chapter of growth for Scoot and the SIA Group, and a significant step in strengthening our presence and connectivity in the region,” said Leslie Thng, Scoot’s chief executive officer.

With the additional flights, Scoot will operate 103-times weekly flights to Malaysia and 92-times weekly flights to Thailand by June 2024. The addition of Koh Samui and Sibu to Scoot’s network will increase the number of cities served by the airline to 69 destinations.

Scoot will progressively add the E190-E2 flights to the Scoot website, mobile app and other channels soon, and will have a price promo of SG$172 (about RM606) to Koh Samui and SG$72 (about RM253) to Sibu inclusive of taxes. Both prices are for flights originating from Singapore Changi Airport

Malaysia’s SKS Airways has yet to share its plans for the larger E192-E2 fleet it is picking up, with the airline stating that its order for the Embraer jets is currently delayed and will be arriving sometime in Q2 2024, instead of the original timeline of Q1 2024. — SoyaCincau