SHAH ALAM, March 4 — As of January 31, a total of 60,843 ‘Rumah Selangorku’ units have been launched, representing progress towards the pledged 200,000 units outlined in last year’s state election manifesto, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was informed today.

Housing and Culture Exco chairman, Borhan Aman Shah stated that among the units that have been launched, 37,008 are completed with keys handed over to buyers, while the remaining 23,835 are currently under construction.

He added that the state government’s target for this year is an additional 5,997 units for completion, and 17,229 units to commence construction.

“To achieve this target, the construction of commercial residences such as affordable service apartments will also be taken into account,” he said at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly building here today.

He was addressing a query from R. Rajiv (PH-Bukit Gasing) regarding the construction progress of the pledged 200,000 ‘Rumah Selangorku’ units outlined in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition manifesto during the previous state election.

During the Selangor State Election last August, the PH-BN coalition, under the ‘Kita Selangor: Lima Tekad untuk Lima Tahun’ initiative, pledged the construction of 200,000 units of Kediaman Kita Selangor houses within five years as part of their commitment if elected to form the state government. — Bernama

