MELBOURNE, March 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has outlined renewable energy, green technology, digital, and food security as key potential areas for Malaysia and Australia to explore further cooperation, saying Malaysia could substantially benefit from Australia’s advancements.

“I think renewable energy, green technology and digital, and of course food security are important because Australia is far more advanced.

“And this is something of dire need in many countries, including Malaysia,” he said in a joint press conference with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese here on Monday in conjunction with his official visit to Australia.

Anwar said education remains the priority in exploring further cooperation in Malaysia and Australia relations.

“Opportunities for students to come here, to continue here, which I have said that we have benefited from that exercise. And also the intention of many Australian institutions and universities to set up campuses in Malaysia, which we strongly encourage,” he said.

Anwar said they remain committed to facilitating and accelerating the process of cooperation in those sectors.

As Malaysia and Australia have entered a new phase of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) framework, Anwar said, both nations agreed to the efforts of the respective government officials and ministries on the issues of trade and investment, education, sport, digital economy and cyber security.

“We also took the opportunity to again strengthen bilateral trade growth, because Australia remains our 10th largest trading partner and the interest by investors and companies, Australian companies into Malaysia, seems to be growing.

“This shows the sign of confidence they have in Malaysia, and I must express again my thanks,” he said.

He said Malaysia and Australia reaffirmed the commitment to intensifying existing cooperation, including in some very specific areas like the vaccine ecosystem and clean energy transition. — Bernama