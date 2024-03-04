MELBOURNE, March 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Government House, Victoria, today in conjunction with his four-day official visit to Australia.

Anwar was welcomed by the Governor of Victoria Margaret Gardener and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese upon arrival.

The ceremony preceded bilateral talks and the 2nd Australia-Malaysia Annual Leaders’ Meeting (ALM).

Anwar is visiting at the invitation of Albanese, which began in Melbourne on Sunday and will wind up the visit in Canberra on March 7.

This is Anwar’s first official visit to Australia and he is leading Malaysia’s delegation to two significant engagements — the ALM and the Asean-Australia Special Summit. — Bernama

