BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 2 — Penang is set to enforce a Community Service Order for public littering offences, starting July 1, 2026.

State Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said the State Executive Council (MMK) approved the Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s (KPKT) proposal to implement the order under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 2025 (Act A1773) at its meeting on December 17.

“This order has been implemented by KPKT at the federal level since yesterday under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672), but Penang has yet to adopt that act, instead opting to implement the amendments under Act A1773.

“The meeting also agreed to grant a six-month preparation period to the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) before full enforcement begins on July 1, 2026,” he told reporters after attending the swearing-in of MBSP members here today.

He added that no enforcement action would be taken during the six-month period, and both local councils have been instructed to set up task forces to make thorough preparations, including developing the implementation mechanism, public education initiatives, fine issuance procedures, and related processes before full enforcement.

H’ng expressed hope that both councils, through their relevant departments, would consult with the newly appointed members to ensure smooth implementation, given that it is a federal policy.

The Community Service Order has come into effect since yesterday in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. In Penang, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu, which have not adopted Act 672, enforcement of the order is subject to approval by the respective state authorities.

In a previous statement, KPKT said the order would be enforced in addition to existing fines, but could only be imposed on offenders after conviction by a court.

Offenders may be required to undertake up to 12 hours of activities such as collecting waste, washing public areas, cutting grass or clearing cobwebs within six months of conviction. — Bernama