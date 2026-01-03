PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — The government has established the Online Safety Committee as the highest strategic advisory body to steer the direction of the nation’s online safety, in line with the enforcement of the Online Safety Act 2025 (Act 866), which came into force yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the establishment of the committee is in accordance with the provisions under Section 5 of the Online Safety Act.

“The Online Safety Committee will function as the highest strategic advisory body guiding the direction of online safety, including monitoring and providing recommendations on online content safety,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Azalina said the committee will not merely play an administrative role, but will carry out substantive functions, including advising the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission on the classification of harmful and priority content such as child sexual exploitation and financial fraud.

She said the committee will also be responsible for determining risk analysis methods and mitigation strategies to protect users from online harm, assessing the effectiveness of complaint mechanisms, and monitoring enforcement against content that breaches the law.

In addition, Azalina said the committee will conduct technical research and expert analysis on emerging cybercrime trends, including the misuse of artificial intelligence technology and the use of deepfakes.

She said nine committee members have been appointed for a three-year term effective yesterday, January 1, until December 31, 2028, drawn from diverse backgrounds of expertise spanning the public sector, private sector and civil society.

She said Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim has been appointed chairman, while Datuk Lim Thean Shiang serves as deputy chairman.

Other committee members include Barhoum Abe Abed representing Licensed Applications Service Providers, Mohd Kasyful Azim Ab Rahman as the representative of Licensed Network Service Providers and Dr Ruzimi Mohamed representing persons with disabilities.

Also appointed were Datuk Zurkarnain Mohd Yasin, Thiyagu Ganesan, Datuk Seri Dr Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos and Wathshlah Naidu, who possess experience, knowledge and expertise related to online safety.

Azalina also stressed that the Madani Government remains committed to ensuring freedom of expression continues to be respected, but will not compromise on public safety, particularly in protecting vulnerable groups from online harm. — Bernama