KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has identified several other individuals suspected to be involved in the corruption case related to several procurement projects involving a senior Army officer.

The commission said further action will be taken based on investigations and evidence uncovered, adding that the main suspect of the case is still receiving treatment and his statement has yet to be taken fully.

“The MACC respects the individual’s health aspects and rights in accordance with legal provisions and will take his statement as soon as he is confirmed well by medical officials.

“No time limit has been set for each investigation phase, it depends on the case complexity, the number of witnesses and the required analysis of documents and finances,” the commission said in a statement yesterday.

The commission also confirmed that tracking and freezing of assets are underway, but did not reveal the value of the assets or bank accounts as investigations are currently ongoing.

“The MACC stresses that the investigation is being conducted transparently, professionally and in accordance to the law without any interference.

“The commission will not compromise with any form of corruption and stern action will be taken against any party found involved,” it said. — Bernama