JOHOR BARU, Feb 21 — The Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here experienced a power outage for an hour this afternoon.

BSI Immigration Office communications and corporate unit in a post on Facebook said the electricity disruption occurred at 4.15pm today before it was restored an hour later, after recovery action was carried out by the authorities.

“(At) 5.15pm, the electricity supply was restored and all inspection zones are operating as usual.

“Thank you to all the officers on duty at BSI, who carried out their responsibilities with gusto and dedication to ensure the flow of visitor movement ran smoothly,” according to the message.

This is the second time CIQ BSI has experienced a power outage, after the first in December last year which lasted half a day. — Bernama

