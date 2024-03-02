SANDAKAN, March 2 — A man and a woman died, while five others were seriously injured when the car they were traveling in collided with a 10-tonne lorry at Mile 25 Jalan Sandakan this afternoon.



Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Severinus Sainkui confirmed that both victims, whose identities are yet to be determined, were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.





Advertisement

Advertisement

“We received an emergency call about the accident at 12.53 noon today. Two women and three young boys were injured and they were immediately taken to the hospital,” Severinus said.“Fortunately, four occupants of the lorry, a married couple and their two sons escaped unhurt,” he said.Initial investigations revealed the identities of the seriously injured victims as Nurliza Ginting, 29, Emma, 28, Haikal, 11, Hasrun, 7, and Amirul, 4.He said on receiving the distress call, five personnel were rushed to the scene which was 38 kilometres from the Sandakan BBP and with the help of the public, the injured victims were promptly removed from the wreckage.The operation ended at 2.18pm after a thorough inspection of the accident site to ensure everyone’s safety. — Bernama