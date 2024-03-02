BATU GAJAH, March 2 — Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) assures that the prices of Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) will not be hiked following the rise in the Sales and Service Tax (SST) to eight per cent effective yesterday.

Acting chief executive officer Zahanuddin Kamarudin explained that this is due to RMR projects not encompassing the consultation aspect, a critical element in terms of construction typically seen in private developer projects.

“Other developers may experience price increases as they need to cover consulting service costs, including engineers and architects involved in the new SST rate hike.

“SPNB has also instructed appointed contractors to expedite RMR construction to save various costs, to indirectly help in maintaining house prices at the existing rate,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating the Urban Community Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility programme in Taman Metro Maya here today.

For the record, since 2020, SPNB has been offering RMR houses to the B40 group at RM75,000 per unit, which includes a government subsidy of RM20,000.

These residences are equipped with three bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and two bathrooms, covering an area of approximately 750 square feet.

Furthermore, Zahanuddin mentioned that SPNB has allocated RM160,000 to facilitate the Urban Community Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility programme in several states, including Perak, this year.

He added that this programme, which is in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, aims to enhance social well-being and strengthen harmony within the community.

“We conduct health talks, provide information related to the scope of government agencies, and more,” he said. — Bernama