KAPIT, March 2 ― The enforcement teams from the local office of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) conducted checks over eateries across Kapit town yesterday, after the implementation of the revised Sales and Services Tax (SST).

Yesterday, the teams inspected supermarkets and grocery stores to monitor the prices of essential goods.

“There’s no price hikes at the coffeeshops and restaurants here.

Advertisement

“Prices of basic essential items also remain the same,” said KPDN Kapit enforcement officer Englebert Inggath Desmond Japar, while assuring the public that his team would continue monitoring the market closely.

When contacted, Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association (KCROA) chairman Ma Tian Ho confirmed that none of its members had increased prices for their services, including food and beverages.

“Tomorrow (today), I am attending the Federations of Malaysian Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners’ Association meeting. Probably, we would have a clearer picture about the impact from the SST, which has gone from six per cent up to eight per cent.

Advertisement

“Again, our (KCROA) members in both Kapit and Song districts have maintained their prices,” he said. ― Borneo Post