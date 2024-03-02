PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today outlined three resolutions to drive the aspirations of all segments of society.

They involve efforts to strengthen the country’s economic pillars, enhance governance and the country’s institutions and uphold social justice.

“The resolution to strengthen the country’s economic pillars must focus on several key drivers, including enhancing competitiveness, increasing scaling, improving and maintaining equity ownership, creating wealth, developing talent, increasing income and eradicating hardcore poverty.

“Under this, I hope that the Bumiputera community can improve their socio-economic status to stand on better foundation in facing challenges and opportunities in the future,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here.

Anwar said the second resolution, strengthening governance and institutions’ harmony, will emphasise the understanding and philosophy of what Bumiputera stands for.

He said this includes strengthening the delivery of services and enhancing the participation of private companies, government-linked companies (GLCs), government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that need special attention.

The prime minister stressed that a strong work ethic and strong integrity values must be instilled in the governance of the country and its institutions.

“With this, it is hoped that together we can elevate the paradigm of service delivery to a better level for the greater good of all,” he said.

As for upholding social justice, Anwar said it needs to focus on supporting social mobility, improving efforts for equal opportunities and expanding social protection networks.

He said areas requiring special attention include the education ecosystem, health services, housing and access to quality basic infrastructure.

“In addition to this, efforts to improve the socio-economic status of the Orang Asli and the balance of development in Sabah and Sarawak should be prioritised. The implementation of this third resolution is expected to provide rights and protection that are more fair to the people,” he said.

On KEB 2024, Anwar said all decisions and discussions from the congress would be looked into to be translated into the New Empowerment Agenda for Bumiputeras, which will be formulated for the next 10 years and expected to be launched in June. — Bernama