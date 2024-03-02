PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he approved RM1 billion to fund projects aimed at creating a Bumiputera entrepreneurial class as one of several major spending announcements to fulfil and complement recommendations made at the seventh Bumiputera Economic Congress here.

The announcement comes just hours after Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli told the congress the government would expedite the drive to mobilise private Bumiputera capital that would be used to invest in potential start-ups run by members of the community.

