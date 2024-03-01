PUTRAJAYA March 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) received 17 special vehicles or Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), equipped with high-tech systems to enhance various operational assignments, including transporting individuals in custody.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, in a statement today said the Weststar Maxus V80 brand SPV received by the agency, is the first vehicle of its kind used by any enforcement agency in the country.

The Weststar Maxus V80 SPV was manufactured in just three months specifically for transporting individuals in custody.

“This SPV designed with security features for escorting suspects to court, is equipped with a sophisticated closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance system, including a 360-degree camera.

“The CCTV system can be monitored remotely from the headquarters, even when the vehicle is in another state. In addition, it is equipped with a GPS tracking device for safety purposes,” he said.

He said the SPV also features additional technologies such as a centralised communication system, walkie-talkies and run-flat tyres.

Azam said out of the 14 SPVs received, each state will receive one, two more will be stationed at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya and one will be allocated to the Security Division in transporting weapons and related equipment.

“The distribution of these SPVs will alleviate the shortage of suitable vehicles for transporting suspects in custody to court. — Bernama