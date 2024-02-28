IPOH, Feb 28 ― The federal government has approved an allocation of RM20.26 million for the upgrading works of the Emergency and Trauma Department at Kuala Kangsar Hospital, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs, and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said that the upgrading works had commenced on August 16 and is expected to be completed by February 10, 2026.

He said that the upgrading project encompasses all components and requirements of the department, including medical and non-medical equipment.

Advertisement

“This project can solve the congestion issue in the Emergency and Trauma Department of Kuala Kangsar Hospital, and improve the quality of healthcare services for the people of Kuala Kangsar and surrounding areas.”

Sivanesan said this in reply to Azizi Mohamed Ridzuwan (PN-Lubok Merbau), who wanted to know about the government's plans to upgrade specialised treatment services at Kuala Kangsar Hospital to align with Kuala Kangsar's status as a Royal Town.

Sivanesan stated that the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, during his visit to the Women and Children's Complex and the Cardiology Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh on February 6, decreed the provision of internal medicine specialist services at Kuala Kangsar Hospital.

Advertisement

He said the matter is being implemented by the Medical Development Division and the Human Resources Division of the Malaysian Ministry of Health.

According to Sivanesan, there are currently 431 staff working at Kuala Kangsar Hospital, including 26 contract staff.

He said that the total number of patients receiving services at Kuala Kangsar Hospital last year, based on the average weekly visits, was 821 in the Emergency and Trauma Unit, 210 in the inpatient department, 182 in the specialist clinic, 31 in physiotherapy, 17 in occupational therapy, and four in dietetics. ― Bernama