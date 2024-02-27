BUTTERWORTH, Feb 27 ― Police have arrested three local men for rioting during a football match in Bagan here on Sunday after video footage on the incident went viral on social media.

Seberang Perai Utara District acting police chief Supt Siti Nor Salawati Saad said investigations revealed that the brawl took place due to dissatisfaction with the referee's decision and that provocative behaviour occurred between the parties during the football match, manifested in facial expressions and body movements.

“The three men, all in their 20s and 30s, were arrested to assist the investigation. One of the suspects has a previous criminal record,” she said in a statement today.

Siti Noor Salawati said police are also tracking down several other people believed to have been involved in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Police also called on members of the public with information on the case to contact the investigating officer, Insp Nursyahirah Sarahani at 04-5762222, ext 2275 or any nearest police station.

Earlier, a 21-second video showed a group of people chasing several other people on a football pitch before hitting each other. ― Bernama