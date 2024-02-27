IPOH, Feb 27 — A total of 9,014 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Perak from January 2023 to December 2023, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said that last year, Covid-19 cases dropped significantly to 91.8 per cent as compared to the year before.

“The total number of Covid-19 cases in 2022 was 109,277.

“For the year 2024, until February 24, the number of recorded Covid-19 cases is 1,657,” he said.

Sivanesan was replying to an oral question from Selama assemblyman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin who asked for the latest Covid-19 cases in Perak and efforts taken by the state to create awareness among the public following the spike in cases.

He pointed out that continuous efforts were taken by the state Health Department (JKN) to increase the awareness through social media platforms and prepare the public to face the disease by encouraging vaccination, conducting self-health checks and practising preventive measures.

“From mid-November 2023 to January 15, 2024, a total of 60 infographics and five videos were shared and uploaded on the JKN and District Health Offices’ Facebook site.

“In addition, information related to the prevention of Covid-19 cases was also shared via radio channels,” he added.

According to data from the KKMnow website, Sivanesan said a total of 2,025,795 or 80.7 per cent people in Perak have received the first dose of vaccine until January 30.

“A total of 1,983,833 people (79.1 per cent) received their second dose during the same period.

“Meanwhile, a total of 1,175,874 or 46.9 per cent of first booster shots were administered and a total of 42,838 or 1.7 per cent of second booster shots were administered during the same period in Perak,” he said.

Sivanesan also said that Perak recorded a total of 60 deaths due to Covid-19 in 2023 as compared to the year before which saw 719 deaths.

For 2024, Sivanesan said a total of six deaths were recorded as of February 24.