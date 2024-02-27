JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) believes that the use of nuclear technology can be applied in various areas to improve people’s living standards.

The ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Aminuddin Hassim, said various research and development (R&D) works have been carried out to ensure the safe use of nuclear technology.

“The perception that nuclear energy is dangerous is not true. It depends on the sector and the use, because the nuclear technology we produce is for peaceful purposes and is suitable for people’s daily use, such as in medicine and agriculture.

“We can use nuclear technology to solve problems. Mosti researchers, for example, are actively involved in solving problems related to food security,” he said after opening the Mosti Targeted Promotion Programme here today.

Advertisement

He said the negative perception that nuclear technology was dangerous needed to be changed, in line with the implementation of the National Nuclear Technology Policy (DTNN) 2030 launched last September.

“Mosti has 21 service centres that offer solutions to problems through the use of safe nuclear technology. To promote this service, we are conducting an outreach programme by zones to engage with users through the ‘NUR’ slogan, which is Nuklear Untuk Rakyat (Nuclear for the People).

Malaysian Nuclear Agency director-general Rosli Darmawan said in his welcome address that his agency had conducted various studies on the application of nuclear technology in various fields such as safety, environment, industry and manufacturing.

Advertisement

“We have been entrusted with the responsibility of promoting this field to create public interest in the importance of nuclear technology in life,” he said. — Bernama