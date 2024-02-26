PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — Putrajaya said today that a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) committee will be formed as an effort to foster early interest in the field among students, especially those in primary schools.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the committee will involve cooperation from other related ministries as well.

“We will form a STEM committee together with the other related ministries in order to find a solution to how we can intensify more activities to develop students’ interest in STEM.

“The committee will be led by Mosti,” he said after visiting STEM Camp Programme at SJK (C) Chen Moh here, referring to his ministry.

Advertisement

Chang, who is also the Tanjung Malim MP, said his ministry is also targeting to organise at least 15 STEM Camps across the country for this year, together with the Education Ministry and Education Departments.

He further said that the STEM Camp is an effort to foster interest and add more science knowledge and skills to the students.

“Align with the National Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation 2023, Malaysia aimed to be a high technology country by 2023.

Advertisement

“We will not be able to achieve the goal of becoming a high-tech country by 2030 if the number of students who choose STEM is getting fewer,” he said.

Last year, the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry said it was collaborating with various strategic ministries to increase the number of STEM students to ensure the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) is a success.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this would involve the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Human Resource and Mosti.